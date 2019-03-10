|
DOROTHY LENORE NELSON
On March 5, 2019, Dorothy Lenore Nelson, 83, of Riverside, California, passed peacefully in her home.
She is survived by her children Joe Nelson, Gus Nelson, and Will Nelson, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and her beloved sister Joan and her family. Dorothy was born to Frank and Dorothy Mosso, November 7, 1935 in Los Angeles, CA, and graduated from Montebello High School in 1953. Dorothy worked as a school secretary, and stewardess for Frontier Airlines until she married Harry "Bud" Nelson in 1959. They lived happily together in Riverside until the end.
Dorothy was a loving mother who will be remembered by all for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She loved cooking and entertaining, and perhaps loved traveling most of all. She and Harry traveled the world with their family and friends, and she treasured her memories of those many trips. She was a proud grandmother, and later in life, a devoted caretaker of her husband and her Aunt.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Andrews Newman Center, 105 Big Springs Rd., Riverside, followed by a reception beginning at 12 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Country Club, 975 Country Club Dr., Riverside. There will be a private interment at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Assistance League of Riverside at www.assistanceleagueriverside.org
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019