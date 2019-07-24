DOROTHY IRENE LENHERT RAYMER

Dorothy Irene Lenhert Raymer went to be with Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

She was born on a farm outside of Salina, Kansas on May 18, 1922 to Cyrus and Anna Lenhert. She grew up on the farm and attended a one room country school. The "Dust Bowi" of the 30's caused the family to move from Kansas to California. There Dorothy attended college and completed nurse's training. She served as an RN at Riverside Community Hospital and as a school nurse through her entire adult life.

During her nurse's training, she met and married a young Marine, George T. Raymer, before he shipped out for the South Pacific in 1944. George and Dorothy had three children, Roger, Rhonda and Roxanne, and celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary before George died on January 1, 2019.

Dorothy loved the Lord Jesus. She loved teaching Sunday School. She loved to visit the sick and elderly. She loved to cook big holiday meals. She loved to camp in the High Sierras. Later, she loved living in Oregon. She loved to quilt and make stuffed animals for her grandchildren. She loved her husband, her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Dorothy Lenhert Raymer was a Proverbs 31 woman.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Roxanne Ellingboe and her husband Steve, her daughter Rhonda Sherman and her husband Frank, her son Roger and his wife Judy and by 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Service to be held July 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, Riverside, CA. Published in Press-Enterprise on July 24, 2019