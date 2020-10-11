1/1
Dorothy Seitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 6, 1923 - September 25, 2020 Dorothy Lois Henderson Seitz was born August 6, 1923 in Compton, CA passed peacefully at her home in Corona, CA. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Seitz, eldest daughter Jo Ann Burkhardt Aragon and grandson Daniel Seitz Junior. She is survived by her children Jeffery Seitz of Corona, CA, Susan Sell of Cerritos, CA, Daniel Seitz of Kendaville, IN, and her granchildren Lori Esparza of Riverside, CA, Heather Farrell of Corona, CA, Lisa Burkhardt-Cabrera of Jurupa Valley, CA, Christina Casas of Winchester, CA, Shannon Enright of La Crescenta CA, James Seitz of Pasadena CA, Mandy Castellanos of Corona, CA, Casey Seitz of Kendaville, IN as well as countless great grandchildren who she adored. "Your LIFE was a BLESSING, your MEMORY a TREASURE. You are LOVED beyond words and MISSED beyond measure." We Love you Mom, Grandma, GG.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved