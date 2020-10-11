Dorothy Seitz

August 6, 1923 - September 25, 2020 Dorothy Lois Henderson Seitz was born August 6, 1923 in Compton, CA passed peacefully at her home in Corona, CA. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph Seitz, eldest daughter Jo Ann Burkhardt Aragon and grandson Daniel Seitz Junior. She is survived by her children Jeffery Seitz of Corona, CA, Susan Sell of Cerritos, CA, Daniel Seitz of Kendaville, IN, and her granchildren Lori Esparza of Riverside, CA, Heather Farrell of Corona, CA, Lisa Burkhardt-Cabrera of Jurupa Valley, CA, Christina Casas of Winchester, CA, Shannon Enright of La Crescenta CA, James Seitz of Pasadena CA, Mandy Castellanos of Corona, CA, Casey Seitz of Kendaville, IN as well as countless great grandchildren who she adored. "Your LIFE was a BLESSING, your MEMORY a TREASURE. You are LOVED beyond words and MISSED beyond measure." We Love you Mom, Grandma, GG.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store