DOROTHY HENDERSON STREET
Dorothy Henderson Street peacefully passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was a member of Good News Community Church and a loving supporter of Uplift Church in Riverside, California. Some of her accomplishments include being a loving military wife, an exceptional mother, a celebrated civil service employee and an awesome public speaker.
Funeral arrangements are facilitated by Tillman Riverside Mortuary. Services will be held on Monday, April 1 at Amos Temple CME Church, 17925 Iris Ave., Riverside, CA. at 11:00 am. Viewing at 10:00am. Interment at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019