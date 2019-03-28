The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Tillman's Riverside Mortuary - Riverside
2874 10th Street
Riverside, CA 92507
(951)682-6433
DOROTHY HENDERSON STREET
 Dorothy Henderson Street peacefully passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was a member of Good News Community Church and a loving supporter of Uplift Church in Riverside, California. Some of her accomplishments include being a loving military wife, an exceptional mother, a celebrated civil service employee and an awesome public speaker.
Funeral arrangements are facilitated by Tillman Riverside Mortuary. Services will be held on Monday, April 1 at Amos Temple CME Church, 17925 Iris Ave., Riverside, CA. at 11:00 am. Viewing at 10:00am. Interment at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
