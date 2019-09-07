|
DOUGLAS L. CARLSON Age 71, a long-time resident of San Diego and Temecula, CA, passed away on August 14, 2019, from many health issues. Doug was a strong man of faith, an avid world traveler, and a Vietnam veteran who was proud of his service to his country. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday, September 8 at Lifeline Church, 27496 Commerce Center Drive, Ste. C, Temecula, CA 92590 from 2-4 p.m. If you knew Doug, come and join us in celebrating his life. He will be interred on Monday, September 9 at the V.A. National Cemetery in Riverside, CA, where his parents are also buried. Our beloved brother, Doug, leaves behind four siblings, Bonnie Carlson, Phyllis Carlson, Glenn Carlson, and Crystal Neels.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019