10/3/1924 - 2/16/2020 Duane L. Montgomery passed away on February 16 at his home in Riverside, CA. He was born in Littleton, Illinois, on October 3, 1924 to Beryl L. Montgomery and Frances Gorsuch Montgomery. At the age of 19, Duane enlisted in the Army, then transferred to the Air Force and served in the South Pacific for 30 months. After his discharge in December 1945, he moved to Macomb, Illinois, to continue his education at Western Illinois University, where he earned his bachelor of science and Master of science in education. Duane was a teacher and administrator in Illinois for 12 years. In 1961 he moved with his wife, Elaine and sons, Steve and Stan, to Riverside, California. He taught for 25 years at Sierra Junior High and Gage Middle School. He retired in 1986 and spent his retirement and enjoyed years golfing, traveling numerous times to Europe and enjoying his grandsons. He was preceded in death by both his parents, one brother, Lawrence, and his elder son, Steven Montgomery. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elaine; son Stanley Montgomery; daughter-in-law, Terry Montgomery; 3 grandsons, Cale Montgomery (Tarynn), Quinten Montgomery (Valery), and Jeff Hewitt; 3 great grandchildren, Haley, Natalie and Jase; and three special members of our extended family: Vicki, Kim, and Amanda. He was a dedicated teacher, loving husband and father and grandfather. He will be missed by us all. Services will be March 12, at 11:30am at Riverside National Cemetery. A private memorial service is scheduled at a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020