Dwight Buschlen

August 31, 1925 - August 5, 2020 Dwight L. Buschlen, aged 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Corona, CA. He was a devoted husband to Mary Lou for 64 years. He was a loving father to his 2 sons, Jonathan and Douglas and 2 daughters, Nancy Leagjeld and Amy Fickling. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. There will be a private service for immediate family at Thomas Miller Mortuary on August 31, 2020 at 10 am. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held next year on August 31, 2021.





