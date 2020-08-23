1/
Dwight Buschlen
August 31, 1925 - August 5, 2020 Dwight L. Buschlen, aged 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Corona, CA. He was a devoted husband to Mary Lou for 64 years. He was a loving father to his 2 sons, Jonathan and Douglas and 2 daughters, Nancy Leagjeld and Amy Fickling. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. There will be a private service for immediate family at Thomas Miller Mortuary on August 31, 2020 at 10 am. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held next year on August 31, 2021.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Miller Mortuary
1118 East Sixth Street
Corona, CA 92879
(909) 737-3244
