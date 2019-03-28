|
DWIGHT SOUTHALL SHORT
Age 69, of Foristell, MO, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 12, 1950 in Charlottesville, VA to Vernon and Nelle (Southall) Short. Dwight grew up with his younger sister, Robin, and cousin/sisters, Beth and Lee. He graduated class of 1969, at Lane High School. In his early 20's, he moved to the state of California where he raised his family and resided until May of 2018. Dwight had a successful career in the automotive industry and then later in the home improvement field. Dwight was passionate about baseball and loved the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim but also enjoyed the Washington Redskins and the Virginia Cavaliers. He volunteered for several years with the Arlington Riverside Little League as both team manager and coach. It was while coaching that he met his future wife and soulmate, Tamara (King) Short. They were married in November 1999 in Riverside, CA. Another of Dwight's hobbies was watching and attending NASCAR racing. Dwight lived his dream of owning a Harley Davidson and spent several weekends living to ride.
Surviving are his wife, Tamara Gamboni-Short of Foristell, MO; his daughter Tracey Short of Riverside, CA; step-sons, Adam Gamboni of Chaska, MN, and Jacob Gamboni of Foristell, MO and his wife Laura; two grandchildren: Lucy and Mason; sister, Robin (Short) Jane and her husband, John, and cousin/sister, Lee Boisseau & many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his cousin/sister, Beth McDermott.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, c/o McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1304 Boone St., Troy, MO 63379 (636) 528-8244.
A celebration of Dwight's life will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery, in Riverside, California on May 15, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Family and friends are invited to sign our on-line guest registry at: mccoyblossomfh.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019