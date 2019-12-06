|
E.W. (BILL) SPURLOCK E.W. (Bill) Spurlock was born in Columbus, Ohio on 10/11/1923. He passed away peacefully on 12/1/2019 in Hemet, California. He leaves his wife of 24 years, Geraldine, daughters Carol (Jack) Wood, Cyndee (Tom) Krumholtz, Barbara (Gil) Prieto and was preceded in death by his son, Mike. Bill lived at Hemet West for 35 years where he enjoyed playing golf, bowling, cards and activities at the Club House. He served aboard the heavy cruiser the USS Tuscaloosa during WW II, which was the first ship in to Normandy. Bill was the "Oil King" for onboard use and refueling. After 7 years in the Navy he lived in the San Diego area until moving to Hemet in the 1980s. Bill was a loving and caring husband and father. He suffered with Alzheimer's the last few years of his life and lived at Yorkshire Village Memory Care for the past 8 months where he received excellent care. A Committal Service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 12:15 PM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 6, 2019