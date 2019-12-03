|
February 11, 1928 - September 25, 2019 On Friday, September 25, 2019, Earl Leo Hines Sr, loving father, grandfather, and retired USAF Senior Master Sergeant, passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Earl was born February 11, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Leo and Marybelle (Taylor) Hines. Preceded in death by his late brother, Leslie Hines. Earl was a veteran of both the United States Army, and a career member and integral instructor of the USAF until his retirement at March Air Force Base, rank SMSGt. Married over 50 years to his wife, Suma Hines, until her passing in 2009. He is survived by his daughter Leslie, and two sons: Earl Jr, and Richard. As well as his grandchildren, Marko and Alexander. Throughout his life, Earl maintained a sense of compassion, empathy, and kindness for all others around him. His work uniting community around the world still remains and prospers in the neighborhoods and countless lives he had taken part in and worked to improve. The humanitarian efforts he made in Japan, Korea, and Vietnam while he worked through his over 40 year career includes orphanages, churches, and working tirelessly and steadfast to reduce the stigma of the American armed services member. His work in breaking down boundaries earned him the Award of the Zenkokai Good Deeds medal from the Mayor of Japan, as the first African American who received the honor. Earl's life will be remembered not only for his family and friends at home- but also thorough the countless lives he was involved with worldwide. A funeral Service will be held at the Riverside Veterans National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Friday, December 6th, at 11:30AM. For those who may not be able to attend flowers and cards may be sent to 5740 Durango Rd, Riverside CA, 92506.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019