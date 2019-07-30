|
|
EARL RICHARD ADAMS
Age 88, passed away on July 14, 2019 from dementia at Corona Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 6, 1930 in Pennsylvania and had lived in Riverside, CA for 29 years, previously in Pomona, CA. He was an architect designer for 40 years. He received his BA from Cal Poly Pomona. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Earl is survived by his daughter Wendy Adams of Santa Clarita, CA; sons Robert Adams of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Johnathan Adams of Pomona, CA, and Greg Adams of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth & Lloyd Adams and sisters Marlys Perry and Venatha Bobbitt.
Services will be: Aug. 3, 2019 at La Sierra University Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4937 Sierra Vista Ave, Riverside, CA @ 4pm. Burial will be Aug. 7, 2019 @ 11am, Forest Lawn West Covina. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 30, 2019