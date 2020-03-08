|
A lifelong teacher, Dolores Luhrs, Ed.D., passed peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2020. She was 88 years old. Born in Newark, NJ, daughter of the late Frederick & Martha Estelle, originally of Lakewood, NJ. Dr. Luhrs graduated from Lakewood High School, received her BS degree from Glassboro State College, NJ, her MA from Trenton State College, NJ and received her Administrative Services Credential from the University of California, Riverside. She received her Ed.D from Nova University, FL. She had a long and successful teaching and administrative career, including 21 years with the Riverside Unified School District, the last 14 years as Principal of Longfellow, Pachappa, Monroe and Madison elementary schools. Dr. Luhrs retired in 1989. Dr. Luhrs was the 1988-89 President of The Zonta Club of Riverside and past President of the International Relations Council of Riverside. After retirement, Dr. Luhrs and her late husband Ken, got in their Airstream and would "disappear" for months, traveling the back roads, volunteering, meeting up with friends, and seeing all the sights they could. Their lives were filled with adventures no matter where they ended up! Dr. Luhrs joins her late husband Ken (2018) as they continue their journey. Dr. Luhrs is survived by her four children, Ken Jr., Debbie, Kevin & Dyanna, six grandsons, and six great grandchildren as well as her sister Joan Mandel and nieces Candy and Dee. She is also survived by hundreds of pupils whose lives she touched with "zeal and caring" during her 36 years as an educator. We are very proud of the lives our parents led, the examples they set, the adventures we had as a family, the love that kept us together and the many memories we will hold dear. Rest easy now Mom & Dad.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020