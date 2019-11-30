|
June 4, 1922 - November 16, 2019 Eddie Mae Granton of Marshall, Texas passed away on November 16, 2019 in her home in Riverside County. She is survived by her three sons from her first marriage: Lawrence with 9 children, Richard with 4 children, and Frederick with 10 children with many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Eddie Mae Granton moved to Riverside, CA in 1958 with her three boys and second husband James Granton Jr. She retired in December of 1987 as a Registered Nurse and became a full time grandparent to her children's offspring. Funeral Services are on December 4, 2019 at Acheson & Graham in Riverside, CA. Eddie Mae Granton's services start at 10 am Burial is 1 pm at Riverside National Cemetery on Van Buren Blvd.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 30, 2019