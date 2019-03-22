|
EDMUND CHARLES RABY
August 18, 1938-December 15, 2018
Edmund Charles Raby, age 80, went to be with his Jesus on December 15, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.
Edmund grew up in DeWitt, Michigan and graduated from DeWitt High School in 1958. While helping a friend move from Michigan to San Jacinto, California, he decided to stay because of the warm climate. While in San Jacinto, he met his love, Dorothy Schweizer, and they were married on July 1, 1972 at Grace Memorial Church in San Jacinto. Through this marriage he became the father to two children, and went on to father three additional children.
Edmund had a few jobs which often required physical labor. He was a very experienced mechanic and worked for a variety of companies in this capacity. He had the opportunity to work in various roles within the San Jacinto City Water Department and retired from this position in 2002.
He loved to build and did amazing woodworking as well as tinkering with engines. He had tools for everything, even for tuning pianos. His favorite activities included bowling with his wife Dorothy, singing in the church choir, traveling to visit family, and telling jokes. He was a joyful man who loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart, as well as his family, and taught his family to love Jesus too.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Bob Rogers and Walter Raby; daughters, Maralin Boggs, Lorrane Schweizer, and Sharyn Guminiak; grandchildren, Bryan Rogers, Robert Thompson, Mourgaan Lanaghan, Aerielle Reed, Joshua Boggs, Donavon Boggs, Jeleah Boggs Hernandez, Shay Boggs, Haylee Boggs, Rachel Schweizer, Naomi Schweizer, Derek Schweizer, Charlotte Schweizer, Selah Guminiak, Jack Guminiak, Christian Raby, Ethan Raby, Kavan Raby, Ahren Raby, Gerik Raby, Cullen Raby, Jack Kosack; great-grandchildren, Tyler Thompson, Xandra Thompson, and Oakley Raby; and brother, Henry Raby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Lorna Raby, and his brother Lynwood Raby.
Edmund is greatly missed, but he is with Jesus and fully able to sing and serve Him.
The memorial service will be at 3 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019, in the Youth House at Cornerstone Church in Hemet. All ages are welcome.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019