Edna Lovett left this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 to meet her Maker. Her children, Marnie, Craig, Derek, and Roger, her daughters-in-law Linda and Susan, her loving grandchildren, great grands, nieces, and nephews, and all of her wonderful and caring friends will miss her cheerful smile, good nature, and selfless humility. Edna loved her life and her family. She was the ever optimistic Mother, Amma, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Auntie. Edna was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence of 53 years, her parents, brothers, and her grandson Zachary. Edna lived her life to the fullest. She finished high school and teachers' college early, and she spent her young adulthood in the bright-lights-big-city of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, working as an elementary teacher and legal secretary. She also enjoyed an occasional night club crawl with her cousin Gwen, the nightclub photographer. She met Lawrence shortly after WWII, married, and made a family. She and the family moved to California in 1957 where she worked as an Escrow Office, retiring in 1985. Edna would tell you she's been singing "all her life", in church choirs and community chorales. Besides her family, it was her greatest pleasure. Edna volunteered at Menifee Valley Medical Center hospital for more than 30 years, and was a member of the Harmoneers Chorale also for more than 30 years. We have so many wonderful memories of our mom. We know she will always be with us, speaking softly, guiding us, scolding us, and always and forever praying for us. In lieu of flowers, Edna would appreciate donations to her favorite charity The Salvation Army as well as the Harmoneers Chorale Music Scholarship fund. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church of Menifee. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020