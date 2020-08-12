Edna Mae Cogburn was born in Itta Bena, Mississippi on May 31, 1937 to parents Joe Toliver and Mary Bell Toliver (Johnson). She passed away in Riverside, California on July 28, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Garland William Cogburn; sister-in-law Dorothy C. Burton, in-law nieces & nephews Ethel Greene, Olivia Baker, Brenda Robinson, Cheryl (Brian) Coston, Bernard (Vanessa Fears, Whitney Cogborn, Suzanne Pickens, Angela Cuffie, Karen Cogborn, Johnallie Cogborn, William Cogborn, Raul Cogborn, Della Cogborn, LeAnthony Hubbard, Charlita Hubbard and Reginald Hubbard and numerous great nieces and nephews; sister-cousin Rev. Cynthia Stuart; two goddaughters Rachel Purnell and LaDonna Green; two nephews she helped to raise Joseph Purnell & Fredrick Stuart; caring nephews and nieces Cary High, Kenneth High, Anthony High, Henry Hall, Al Thomas, Ernestine Smith, Zennettia Alford; and Best Friends Christine and Maxine Lipsey. Edna had many special cousins, supportive friends and neighbors who diligently provided care to her and her spouse during her lengthy illness. Edna is the third of five children; Mrs. Lodee High, Mrs. Quintella Smith, Mr. Fred Johnson, & Mr. Alan Johnson all of whom preceded her in death. Edna loved gardening, decorating, and cooking. She will always be remembered as a happy person who was always smiling. A family viewing will be held on Wednesday, 8/12 from 1 5 p.m. at Evans Brown Sun City Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, 8/13 at 11:00 a.m. at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries