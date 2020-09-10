1/1
Edward (Ed) Alfred Len
Edward (Ed) Alfred Len Age 82, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home in Menifee, California. Ed was born on Tuesday, January 18, 1938 in Los Angeles, California to Alfred Len and Emily (Johnson) Len. He was raised in South Gate and graduated from South Gate High School. Ed worked in numerous office and field jobs in commercial construction for 50 years. He was a member of Canyon Lake Community Church and the Drifters Classic Car Club. On Friday, March 3, 1972 Edward married the love of his life Lynda Arlene (Pond) Len, with whom he spent forty eight wonderful years. Ed is survived by his wife Lynda; his children: Ron, Ken (Kelly), Cyndi, and Teri (Paul); his sister Donna and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was also blessed with three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Ed was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and loved his family and friends dearly. He will be truly missed. Due to the pandemic, services will be held privately. The family asks that everyone remember Ed in their own special way.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 10, 2020.
