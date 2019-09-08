The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
EDWARD ANDREW DIFANI 96, born in Riverside, Ca, and a 19 year resident of Palm Desert, passed away after a fall at Magnolia Grand Assisted Living in Riverside on 9/3/2019. He worked in the wholesale lumber business and yacht sales, and served in the US Army & Merchant Marines (PFC). Andrew graduated Riverside Poly High School and Cal State Davis (1941), and was an avid supporter of Alcoholic's Anonymous. He was a loquacious, argumentative and cantankerous World War II veteran. He had a passionate love for his dog "Gretchen" and had a wonderful personality that made his lineage proud. Survived by his daughter, Deborah Lentz; sons, Andrew & Robert Difani; brother, Steven Difani; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and caregivers, Annie & R.C. Private Interment at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Alcoholics Anonymous. PRESTON AND SIMONS MORTUARY, Funeral Directors 951-683-7410
Published in Press-Enterprise from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
