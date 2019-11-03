|
EDWARD ANTHONY ORTIZ JR. Hemet, California October 4, 1967- October 27,2019 Edward Anthony Ortiz Jr. was born in San Jose, Ca. to Edward and Margaret Ortiz. Eddie passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019. Eddie leaves behind his parents Edward and Margaret, brothers Felix (Sally) and Paul (Shannon) Ortiz from Hemet along with a lot of family including Aunties, Uncles, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces and Friends from Central, Northern, Southern California and Texas. Eddie will be Greatly Missed, RIP Son , Bro Services will be: November 5, 2019 Viewing 5-8 pm at Inland Memorial Hartford Chapel,120 N. Buena Vista St. Hemet, CA 92543. November 6, 2019 Mass at 10 am St. Joseph Catholic Church, 23600 Soboba Rd., San Jacinto, CA 92583. Burial will follow at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery,2555 S. Santa Fe Ave., San Jacinto, Ca 92583
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019