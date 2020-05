Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Edward Broadus Cooper "We sadly announce the passing of, long time east Riverside community optometrist Dr. Edward Broadus Cooper. Dr. Cooper passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Riverside, California. His remains will be laid to rest in Gulfport Ms. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date."





