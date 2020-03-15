|
NOV 27, 1939 - FEB 18, 2020 Edward Chiuminatta passed away peacefully in Palm Desert, CA. Ed was born and raised in Riverside, CA. He was part of the first Ramona High School graduating class of 1958. Ed is survived by his wife of 45 years, Charlotte, and extended family. Family and friends attended his Services and Life Celebration at Sacred Heart Church and Forest Lawn Mortuary on March 4, 2020. This southern CA native was introduced to the concrete profession at a young age. Through family exposure Ed's interest in the concrete industry was piqued during adolescence while making concrete blocks. By his 21st birthday he was a licensed Concrete Contractor. Ed's passion for inventing, making things work better and living life to the fullest in the process brought joy to all who knew him. He was intrigued by the complexity of working with concrete, and was well known for his application and design methods with Custom Kool Decking. Rock roofs also caught his attention where he was instrumental in a rock roof bonder that was well received in the roofing industry. Ed led by example in things that really mattered like character and courage to reach higher, think bigger, improve whenever possible and always do your best. Some highlights in Ed's life included being a private pilot, avid fisherman, animal advocate, local gaming enthusiast, Harley rider, golfer, as well as being an owner in the Nascar Truck Racing Series. In later years Ed took the lead role of building Jimmy's Tire Center in San Clemente which continues as a family business to this day. While each of these interests received his undivided attention the most recognized contribution was in the world of concrete. Ed recognized the challenge of controlled cracking in concrete. This led him to invent and manufacture the patented Soff-Cut saw, "The Ultimate in Concrete Crack Control." His invention received the 1998 Nova Award, a Construction Innovation Form that recognizes significant advancement and innovation in all areas of the construction industry from around the world, including global acknowledgement. Ed was once described as "A modest contractor who used his mind and skill to create a legend in the industry." That legend lives on today. Ed had a deep sense of commitment and dedication which made him a celebrated mentor, loved and respected family member, a friend for life and a business man/inventor extraordinaire. He will be missed by all who knew him, whose lives have been enriched through his acquaintance whether brief or a lifetime. May he rest in peace.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020