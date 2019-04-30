|
EDWARD EUGENE ETHRIDGE
May 14, 1961 - April 25, 2019
On April 25, 2019 Edward Eugene Ethridge took it upon himself to be with the lord. Edward was preceded in death by his father Bethel and mother Diane.
Edward, also commonly known as (Ed, Eddie and Uncle Bubba) is survived by his brother Steven; sister-in-law Tina; his four children Erin, Anthony, Amanda, and Rebecca and several grandchildren. Ed was smart, funny, witty, and most of all an extremely stubborn man.
People who crossed paths with Ed would tell you he was a real charmer. His love for the open road kept him constantly on the move. Staying in one place for too long seemed to bore him. Motorcycles were his favorite past time. The Xheathens were his "cycle" family. Edward absolutely adored his California family, those that were near and far, he appreciated every single one. He always had "a buddy I know..." Most friends ended up becoming family. He lived for the thrills in life, there was never a dull moment when it came to Ed. Although some could view him as a selfish man, it was clear, he genuinely loved his family and friends.
Edward could find a joke in anything and loved to laugh. Although he succumbed to depression, anxiety and alcoholism, he still had the biggest smile and loudest laugh.
Our father was an advocate for Christ whilst suffering from his own inner demons, which ultimately led to his choice to meet his Savior.
There will be no services held for Edward.
We appreciate your condolences.
"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Psalm 34:18
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019