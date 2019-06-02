|
EDWARD HAMPTON DEAN
Age 85, passed away May 5, 2019 due to complications from a fall. All his children and grandchildren were by his side. Raised in Twin Falls, ID and San Jose for high school and then graduated SJSU college. He spent 2 years in the U.S. Army. He married Pat and they moved to Riverside, CA and raised three sons and a daughter. He owned Magnolia Health Foods for 25 years. Ed will be remembered for his kind, friendly nature. His life joy was his kids, grandkids and their activities. Children: Ray (predeceased), Paul of Riverside, David (Adriana) of Irvine and Deborah (Jim) McKrell of Atascadero, CA. A private family service with military honors to be held at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019