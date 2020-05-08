Edward "Bob" Lemons
1950 - 2020
July 22, 1950 - May 5, 2020 Edward "Bob" Paul Lemons, age 69, passed away on May 5, 2020 at his home in Reno. Bob is survived by his wife Dhana of Reno; his daughter Alana (and Corey) of Reno, his sons Cameron (and Jenelle) of Bishop and Evan (and Sarah) of San Diego; his grandchildren Josiah Blaise, Jordan, Grace, and Brenden; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. For a full life story and to view the online memorial service on May 8 at 10 a.m., please visit www.forevermissed.com/bob/lifestory.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Memorial service
10:00 AM
