EDWARD RAMIREZ 5/21/1967 to 6/11/2010 Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband in heaven. I miss you! Love, Kristine. Mom & Dad miss you so much! I love you dad. I miss you! Love Octavian. I wish we could have spent more time together. Love you dad. Love Devon. I love you dad. Wish you were still here. Love Zayne.





