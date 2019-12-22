Home

Edwin Eugene Santee

1933 - 2019 Edwin Eugene Santee went to meet The Lord from Riverside Community Hospital on December 3, 2019, surrounded by many family members. He was a retired education administrator and had lived at Lake Mathews the last 34 years. Edwin was born 1933 in Colome, South Dakota. His childhood was in Oregon. He moved to California after he married Ramona (Mona) Simpson. Besides his wife of 68 years, he leaves daughters, Sandra DeLeon and Sharene McIntyre, sister Kathryn Morrow and brother Harry Santee. He is greatly missed by five grandchildren: Jenifer, Melanie, Jason, Michelle and Melissa. He also leaves many great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. A memorial service will be held on January 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Magnolia Church located at 8351 Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019
