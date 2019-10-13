|
EDWIN E. LINDSAY Age 89, passed away on 9/25/2019. He was born on 2/06/1930 in Battle Creek, Michigan and was a resident of Riverside, CA. He retired from the Highway Patrol in 1995. Previously he owned and operated several service stations in Riverside, CA. Edwin is survived by his wife Leah Lindsay; daughters Diane (Larry) Fowler, and Brenda (Joe) Landeros; son Brian (Mary) Lindsay; brother Dale Lindsay of Michigan; sisters Neva Censke, Sarah Cole and Verna Meneguzzo, all of Michigan; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Gravesite service will be at 10:30am on Tuesday, October 15 at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019