|
|
EDWINA "KRIS" KRISTINE CARWILE Age 75, passed away at home from natural causes on August 13, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1943 in Oklahoma. She had lived in Corona, CA for 68 years. She was a Cashier at the Corona Walmart for 19 years and retired about 18 months ago. She graduated from Corona Sr. High School. She was a member of Church of Christ in Mira Loma. She enjoyed gardening, beautiful flowers, especially roses and irises and singing hymns or old nursery rhymes. Kris is survived by her son John Allen Carwile; daughters Coby Kathleen Carwile and Sandra Jean Carwile; sisters Marsha Madrid and Karen Baugh; 5 grandchildren: Elise Carwile-Gonzales, Vera Marshall, Jimmy Carwile and Clayton Banner; 3 great grandchildren Lily Gonzalez, Alexa Gonzalez and Alexander Gonzalez. Visitation: Thursday, August 22 at 5pm at Pierce Bros. Crestlawn. a Celebration of Life: Friday, August 23 at 1pm at her residence.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2019