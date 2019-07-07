|
|
EILEEN COLAPINTO
Eileen Colapinto passed on June 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gerald Colapinto; her children Sandra Nutt (John), and Tony Colapinto, and her grandchildren Johnnie, Billy and Grace Nutt. She was born on March 28, 1943 in Plainville, CT and resided in Corona, CA for the past 54 years. Eileen received her BA from Central Connecticut State College. She received her Masters degree from Cal State San Bernardino. She was a teacher for the Corona Norco Unified School District, was a Counselor and Dean of Early Childhood Studies at Riverside Community College. She was appointed a Trustee for the Corona Public Library. Services will be held on July 11 at 1:00pm at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 8540 Weirick Rd, Corona, CA 92883.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 7, 2019