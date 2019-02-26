EILEEN FRANCES HARROD COOLS

3/19/1954 - 02/05/2019

Eileen is survived by a loving and generous husband, 4 daughters, 1 son, 4 grandchildren, 6 siblings, and 14 nieces and nephews.

Eileen had a difficult start into this world physically, but things soon got better. She was blessed with a fairly decent, private, Catholic education for most of her primary and secondary years. She married young, 21 years old, and passed along much of her attractiveness, artistic ability, generosity, compassion, wit, and sense of humor to her 5 wonderful offspring. She liked to do things for others and if she figured she did not have the wherewithall to pull it off she did not hesitate to enlist someone else who could help her get it done. She was like her mother in this regard and it was good to see the tradition kept alive.

It seems it is so important to appreciate and be inspired by the good example of others. Eileen had hiccuped a few times when life threw her some curveballs. She was careful to admit and take responsibility for some bad choices that hurt herself and others. I believe this helped her be more forgiving and understanding of the shortcomings of others that impacted her.

She was open to much of what Jesus intended for the world when He established His Church before ascending into Heaven. She was grateful for all He did for her and showed this by utilizing and staying close to the Sacraments He provided to the world.

She suffered from three strokes and was mostly bedridden for 3 years. I did not hear her complain much and she wanted to follow the example of Jesus and many of the saints by offering up her sufferings and prayers for the remission of sins and to aid in the restoration of the right order of things.

She, like most of us, could have benefited from that greater spiritual connection achieved by the great saints through seeking and cooperating with the great mercy shared by God, but we have to be so grateful that she, with God's merciful help, was able to change and overcome so much that was holding her back. Please continue to pray for Eileen and all of us who continue to need God's help.

Please contact family for service details. Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary