EILEEN DOROTHY BRUNZELL May 26, 1923 - August 20, 2019 Eileen Dorothy Brunzell was born in Yokohama, Japan. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia in 1939. Her grandfather, James Hands received the 5th Class of the Order of The Rising Sun, by the Emperor of Japan. Her father, George Charlesworth was on board the Australian ship, "Glory" on 9-6-1945, as interpreter as General Imamura surrendered his sword; and her brother, George served as a Lt. Col. for the U.S.A. She served in the Australian Womens Corp. After her discharge she worked for the USA in Japan during the Occupation, then moved to California, where she met and married Lloyd Brunzell in 1950. In 2015 she went on an Honor Trip to Washington, D.C. She worked over 20 years for Kruse, Mennillo & Company. In 1984 she and Lloyd retired to Hemet, CA, where she volunteered at Our Lady of the Valley Church for Scrip, Rosary, Altar Society and Bingo. She enjoyed Tai-Chl, swimming, trips to Australia, and casinos. She attended many Veterans breakfasts, Republican meetings, and helped many people! At 95 she gave up driving after she passed the test !She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd, her parents, sister and brothers, and leaves devoted nephews David (Kathy) Charlesworth, Robert Charlesworth, Joseph Conrad Charlesworth and devoted nieces Mary (Alan) Cutrow, Joan (Robert) Joslin, Sandra (George deceased) Charlesworth, their families and Godchild Erica (Bud) Adams, Christine (Lenny) Mayfield and their extended families. Her close friends, Joan Morgan & family in Melbourne and Dorothy (Mac deceased) Keshan, in Sydney, kept in communication her entire life, as well as the Reynolds family in U.K. and Lucille Apcar in CA. On August 20, as the last Hail Mary was prayed, she took her final breath and died very peacefully. She is clothed in Strength and Dignity. (Proverbs 31:25) Funeral Services: 9/4/2019 - 8:30 am Viewing at Inland Harford Chapel, Hemet; 9/4/2019 - 10:30am Mass at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Hemet; 9/5/2019 - 11:00 am Burial at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 1, 2019