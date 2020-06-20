Elaine Joranco
Age 88, of Moreno Valley, California, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside, California. She was born in Nebraska on Tuesday, September 1, 1931. She was a resident of the Moreno Valley area for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed. Surviving are sons, Chris Joranco and Randy Joranco, daughters, Leigh Bruno and Roberta Johnson. There will be a graveside service at 9:02 AM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard Riverside, California 92518 where she will be reunited with her husband Robert who passed in 2016.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 20, 2020.
