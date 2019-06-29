September 21, 1924 - June 20, 2019 Elayne Winger Lohr, of Riverside, CA, passed away at Sunrise Senior Living on June 20, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on September 21, 1924 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Erich and Alma Winger. When she was 6 months old, her parents and sister, Eunice Winger Grimm, moved to Anaheim on their newly planted orange ranch. After college, Elayne worked as a secretary at Essex Wire Corporation in Anaheim. On July 13, 1947 she married Paul Lohr at Zion Lutheran Church in Anaheim. Elayne was an active member of Zion serving on the building committee, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. In 1958, Paul became a business partner in the egg ranch belonging to her father. They moved the ranch to the Lake Matthews area in 1963, operating it until 1985. They moved to Riverside in 1964, joined Immanuel Lutheran Church, and in 1966 built the home that would remain theirs until today. While raising her children, Elayne continued to serve the Lord at Immanuel, was President of Riverside Assistance League, on the YWCA Board, and enjoyed being a docent at the Mission Inn for ten years. Elayne and Paul traveled the world extensively and enjoyed making memories with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Lake Havasu, Palm Desert and on Balboa Island. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, playing tennis with Paul and teaching her four grandchildren to water ski. Elayne is survived by her daughter Kristen Silsby of Riverside, son Stuart and his wife Janet of Riverside, grandchildren Summer Anderson (Quinton) of Irvine, Scott Silsby of Corona, Carrie Johnson of Riverside, Todd Lohr (Jamie) of Portland, great-grandchildren Rylee Silsby, Kaden, Jonah, and Hope Anderson, Carter and Reid Johnson, Lennon Lohr and many loving relatives and treasured friends. She was preceded in death by husband Paul of 67 years, infant son Steven, and sister Eunice Winger Grimm. After a private burial there will be a memorial service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Riverside on July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Suggested memorials are Immanuel Lutheran Church, Concordia University, Irvine and the Assistance League of Riverside. Acheson & Graham, Garden of Prayer Mortuary WL00204450-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on June 29, 2019