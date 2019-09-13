|
ELEANOR M. CASEY Age 96, of Riverside, California, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving caregivers at Sunrise Senior Living Center. Eleanor was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 9, 1923 to Mildred and Harvey Richer. As a young woman Eleanor worked as a chemist assistant and a telephone operator. She also enjoyed modeling for local fashion shows and traveling with friends. Through her volunteer work at the USO, Eleanor met and later married her husband John J. (Jack) Casey. They remained loving husband and wife for 37 years until Jack's passing in 1992. As a military family Eleanor, Jack and their two children, Bill and Barbara traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe before Jack's retirement to March AFB in Riverside in 1970. After settling in Riverside, Eleanor became a big part of the St. Thomas Catholic Church community and enjoyed volunteer work as a parishioner of St. Thomas and the Emblem Club. Eleanor will always be known for her big heart, witty personality, warm smile and ability to make friends easily. Eleanor was also very devout in her Catholic faith. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Harvey Richer, her husband Jack, brother Bernard Richer and sister Theresa Francis. Survivors include her two children and their spouses William Casey (Andrea), and Barbara Hutchings (Brian), as well as three grandchildren, John Hutchings (Kaitlyn), Ryan Casey and Sarah Casey, and two great-grandchildren, Zayden and Aarrian Hutchings. Visitation followed by a Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Riverside. Interment will follow at Riverside National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 13, 2019