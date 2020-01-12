|
ELEANOR ELIZABETH RILEY Age 92, died of natural causes January 3, 2020 in Corona, California. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, where she married Dick Riley, her husband of 52 years. They settled in La Habra, California, where she raised 4 children, was employed at Robinsons-May department store, eventually moving to the Serenade neighborhood in Sun City for a rich retirement life with dear friends and family. She is survived by her four children: Patrick Riley, Canyon, Kathleen Riley, Rancho Santa Margarita, Nancy Serino, Corona, and Richard Riley, Laguna Niguel, two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, Sun City, California. January 17, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020