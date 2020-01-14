|
July 16, 1926 - Jan. 4, 2020 Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and friend, Elena Christescu, passed away peacefully at home in Munich, Germany on January 4, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born July 16, 1926 in Bucharest, Romania and had a thriving career in International Business Commerce and as an Executive Secretary at the Department of Justice. She joined her eldest daughter, Elisabeta Anghel, in Riverside, Ca. in 1989. She was a wonderful homemaker & mentor for her grandson, Mihai Anghel, whom she adored. She became a proud U.S. citizen in 1996. Elena was a former president of the Alliance Francaise of Riverside and San Bernardino, she spoke Romanian, French, English and the German language fluently, loved to travel, create needle-point art, enjoyed the opera, and book clubs. She was a superb cook and an accomplished and creative baker. In 2010, Elena moved to Munich to be with her youngest daughter, Ioana Bratu and her cherished grandchildren Mari & Christine. She was a cultured woman who lived life to the fullest, treasured her family, had many friends and was befriended by many. Elena is survived by her loving daughters, Elisabeta Anghel & Ioana Bratu; her son-in-law Mark Anghel; her grandchildren Mihai & Jaimi Anghel, Mariuca Bratu, and Christine Bratu; and her great-grandchildren Christo & Violeta Anghel, and Emma & Ida Stage. A devout Orthodox Christian, Elena Christescu is buried in Bucharest. MAMA YOU WILL BE FOREVER MISSED.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020