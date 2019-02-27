|
|
Nov. 29, 1935 - Feb. 22, 2019 Elizabeth (Betty) A. Taylor Betty was a 40 year resident of Temecula, CA and she passed away on Feb. 22, 2019 surrounded by her family, she was 83. She is survived by her sons: Steve, Bob, Mike and Chris, their wives, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Taylor. They were married for 63 yrs. She was extremely proud of her family. Originally from Prince Edward Island, Canada, she grew up in Saugus, Mass, attending Saugus High School. After high school, she married Norm Taylor whose Air Force career took them to various locations across the country. After 20 years of service, they and their four sons moved to Fallbrook due to long-time friends Bob and Dorothy Shelton. Norm worked for the post office and Betty volunteered at the Temecula Museum and the Historical Society and was active in the Temecula Women's Group, once serving as its president. She loved gardening and her beautiful yard showed the love and care she put into it. She and Norm enjoyed traveling, especially to Virginia to visit grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other trips took them to China, Australia, Alaska, Europe and Hawaii. She had a fulfilling life and she will be greatly missed. A funeral Mass will be at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Temecula at 10am on 5 March. WL00190880-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019