ELIZABETH L. FUEHRER (NOXON)
Elizabeth L. Fuehrer (Noxon) passed away on April 8, 2019. Liz was born in Greenville, Michigan on July 28, 1927. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan. She married Stanley Fuehrer in 1949 and they moved to Syosset, New York for Stan's career. After the births of daughter, Cathi and son, Steve the family moved to Riverside, California in 1956. In 2011 Liz relocated to Santa Cruz, California to live close to Steve in an assisted living memory care unit.
Liz was very active in Christian Education at Calvary Presbyterian Church and wrote the weekly newsletter for many years. She was president of the Riverside Symphony for one year. In 1988 following Stan's diagnosis of Parkinsons, Liz led the Riverside Chapter of the Parkinsons Support Group and continued her role as leader for 15 years.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, daughter Cathi Faunch, sister Carol Baker and brother Stanley Noxon. She is survived by her son Steve Fuehrer, two grandchildren (Lisa Melody and Erik Fuehrer), five great grandchildren, nieces Brenda Wynsma and Susan Wynsma as well as Eddi Miglavs.
Liz was a leader and good organizer. She was always cheerful and was liked by everyone she met. She was always upbeat and happy even as Alzheimer's disease robbed her of her memory. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 26, 2019