Elizabeth L. Reneker
1930 - 2020
May 12, 1930 - July 16, 2020 Elizabeth (Beth) L. Reneker, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on July 16, 2020 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was born and raised in Montour Falls, NY. Attended Rochester Business Institute, and joined the Air Force where she met and married her beloved husband, Don. After serving in the Air Force they moved to Ames, IA and then to Riverside, CA where they raised their 3 children. Beth and her husband, Don, were married for 63 years. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife and grandmother and always had a smile on her face. She had the biggest heart and always saw the good in life and people. She was an avid bridge player, played for many years of her life, in fact, she was crazy about all card games, and puzzles of every kind-always working on a crossword or jigsaw puzzle. Her home was always filled with love and laughter, making it a hub of all kinds of activities. She joins her beautiful daughter, Sue in heaven, and will be missed by her husband, Don, her daughter, Karen (Russ), her son, Steve (Lindy) and son-in-law, Dave (PJ). She was treasured by all of her grandchildren: Laura, Sarah, Kaye, Kurt, Paige, Rusty and Nash. Beth will be greatly missed and always lovingly remembered as a kind, loving and generous person. Due to COVID-19, there will be a small private family service held at the Riverside National Cemetery.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 22, 2020.
