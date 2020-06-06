8-21-1921 - 5-24-2020 Elizabeth "Liz" Plumer, a longtime resident of Riverside, died peacefully in Las Vegas at age 98. She had moved to Las Vegas a year ago in order to be closer to her family, especially her daughter Maggie Cecil and son-in-law Kurt Berninger, with whom she lived for the past year. She is survived by sons Michael Plumer (Janice) of Las Vegas and Roger Lewis Plumer of Oregon, and daughters Maggie Cecil of Las Vegas and Jane Turner of Lebanon, OR, as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. As her health waned, she expressed a wish to die at home in familiar surroundings with her family close by. With the unwavering support of the Nathan Adelson Hospice team, her wishes were fulfilled: she passed away with family members holding her hands and her beloved cat purring beside her in bed. Elizabeth had for many years been an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church, where she also sang in the choir. Music was a particular passionshe loved singing and had played both piano and violin in her earlier years. It was at All Saints that she met her most recent husband, Jim Davis, whom she married in a joyful celebration in April of 2015, and who preceded her in death. She graduated from Grant Hospital School of Nursing in Columbus, Ohio, in 1941. Later, in a quest for a career with more "family friendly" hours she returned to school and earned an MS in Speech and Language Pathology from Bowling Green State University, after which she worked as a Speech and Hearing Therapist in the public school systems in Ohio and later in California. A small memorial service will occur in Las Vegas in the future.





