|
|
August 16, 1924 - February 13, 2019 Elizabeth Anna Schiller, born on August 16, 1924 in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Katharina (Junker) Schweibinz, passed away at age 94 on February 13, 2019 in Temecula, California. Elizabeth served in World War II in the WAVES, stationed at Coronado Island. Her duties involved air traffic control. After the war, Elizabeth attended Columbia University where she met the love of her life, Arthur. They married in 1947 and began a family. In 1956, the family made a long trek by car to Southern California, eventually settling down in San Clemente. A loving wife and mother, Elizabeth was very engaged with activities surrounding her children and her church. As beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside, Elizabeth was generous, gracious and good-natured. She loved the beach. Her favorite pastime was collecting seashells. Professionally, Elizabeth was an executive secretary for Gilbert's Insurance as well as a real estate agent for Del Mar Realty. In 2004, Elizabeth and Art moved to Temecula, their home a welcoming place for friends and family. She is survived by her sons, Gregg Schiller and Keith Schiller; daughters, Robin Evans and Karen Moras; grandchildren, Taiga, Forest, Laurel, Michelle, Andrea, Heidi, Eric; and 8 great-grandchildren Friends and family can pay their respects at a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, March 9, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30470 Pauba Rd, Temecula. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Women's Missionary League at www.LWML.com. WL00190360-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019