|
|
6/16/1929 - 6/26/2019 Ellouise passed away on 6/26/2019 with her children Patricia Meixl and Brian Trailor and grandson, Michael Weber at her side. She was born to Ida and Eddie Elzy in Donavan, MO at the start of the Great Depression. She married Leroy Trailor in 1946 and divorced in 1966. The marriage produced 3 children, Jerry, Patricia, and Brian Trailor. Ellouise was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister-Sharon Elsy along with husband Leroy and son Jerry. She has one surviving brother, Gearald Elzy of Sullivan, ILL. Ellouise married James Harmon in 1967 and divorced in 1987. She then re-married Leroy Trailor in 1998. She always enjoyed sewing, beading, gardening, home decorating and doting on her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on 7/18/19 at the Elks Lodge, 1305 W. Florida Ave. in Hemet, Ca. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Ellouise's name. WL00204920-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 13, 2019