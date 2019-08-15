|
December 11, 1924 - August 10, 2019 Jonesie was born in Bemis, TN on December 11th, 1924. She married Truman W. Jones soon after graduating from high school. They were blessed with a baby girl, Bonnie Ann, on January 4th, 1943. She died the following December 3rd. In 1945 they welcomed their first son, Truman W. Jones, Jr. Their second son, Michael Stephen Jones, would not arrive until after they divorced and then remarried. In 1955 Jonesie decided to start a new life in southern California, following her 2nd divorce. Being a single mother in the 50s and 60s was a struggle, but she met each challenge with conviction and integrity. Jonesie remained single until she met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Smith, when she was a young 59 year old Wonder Woman. They married on December 16th, 1984 and enjoyed a wonderful relationship. It was then she acquired her third bouncing boy, 18 year old Greg Smith. To support her 2 boys, Jonesie worked several jobs: McMann furniture, Clydes Coffee Cup in Idyllwild; as a bookeeper at Tava Lanes bowling alley, Sovereign Savings and Loan, Garden of Prayer Mortuary, and Paulden Evans Interior Design in La Costa. She is survived by: her sister Gwen Siler, brothers Sam and Jerry Gaskin, three sons, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a list of loving nieces, nephews, and caring friends. A challenge for those who live until they are 94 is watching those you love, leave. Mother, Georgia Norman; her dear aunt & uncle, James & Bertha Garrett; her wonderful cousin Henry Garrett, spouse Richard Smith, grandson Damon Jones, and her baby girl Bonnie Ann. Funeral service will be held August 17th, 1-2pm at Evans-Brown Mortuary with visitation from 11am-1pm. Burial will be on the following Friday, August 23rd, 9:30am, Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA. Evans-Brown mortuary 27010 Encanto Dr, Menifee, CA. (951) 679-1114
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019