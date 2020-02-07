|
April 4,1933 - January 29, 2020 Elmer "Bud" Joseph Hartney, Jr, AKA Cousin Elmer, passed away on January 29, 2020 at his home in Lake Elsinore. Visitation will be after 1:00 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 402 N. Highland Ave., Fullerton, CA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 AM, February 12, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. Arrangements are made by Scott McAulay Family New Options Funeral Service in Fullerton, CA. Bud was born in Maryland to Lula and Elmer J. Hartney, Sr on April 4, 1933. He married Shirley Mae Kealiher on October 3, 1952 and loved her so much he married her again on February 26, 1953. He was Vice President of Urich's Oil Company prior to becoming a local entrepreneur. Bud and Shirley were business owners of Cousin Elmer's Produce and Cousin Elmer's Antiques on Grand Avenue in Lake Elsinore for a number of years. At the time of death Bud was a full time retirement guru. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Air Force. He lived in Lake Elsinore close to fifty years and could be seen on a daily walk to Circle K for his paper and 44 ounce soda or at the Landing Zone for his morning biscuits and gravy. If you have seen him, you knew him. There wasn't a hand he wouldn't shake or a face he wouldn't greet. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; children, Allen and Theresa; parents, Elmer and Lula Hartney; sister, Juanita; brother, Thomas. Bud is survived by his children, Joseph, Samuel, William, Deborah and Shelly; brother, Bill; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Dallas, Heather, Gary III, Christian, Brendan and Hanna; six great-grandchildren, Brenden, Zaylin, DJ, Lilika, Hazley and Hagen; daughters-in-law, Julie and Joanie; son-in-law, Gary Jr.; sister-in-law, Kiwi; grand daughter-in-law, Jordan; grand son-in-law, David. The family of Bud Hartney wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the hospice nurses Heather, Jackie, Mary and Francine for their dedicated and compassionate care. All Veterans are welcome and encouraged to attend service. Scott McAulay Family New Options Funeral Service 420 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton, CA 92832
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 7, 2020