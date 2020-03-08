|
|
March 3, 2020 Elmer Elsworth Hattan, 99, of Yuba City, CA passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. He was born in Madison, KS and was a long-time resident of Lake Elsinore, CA. He was a resident of Yuba City, CA for the last 6 years. Elmer served 2 years in the Army Signal Corp in both the European and Pacific Theaters during WWII; serving in France, Belgium, Germany, the Philippines, and Japan. When asked, he would speak about being in Paris during VE day, "BEST PARTY EVER". He retired as Street Department Superintendent for the City of South Gate after 20 plus years. During that time he was also a volunteer for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Mounted Posse. He loved carpentry, gardening, square dancing, and riding horses. Elmer is survived by his son and two daughters, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9:30 at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020