Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
Riverside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Hattan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Hattan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Hattan Obituary
March 3, 2020 Elmer Elsworth Hattan, 99, of Yuba City, CA passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. He was born in Madison, KS and was a long-time resident of Lake Elsinore, CA. He was a resident of Yuba City, CA for the last 6 years. Elmer served 2 years in the Army Signal Corp in both the European and Pacific Theaters during WWII; serving in France, Belgium, Germany, the Philippines, and Japan. When asked, he would speak about being in Paris during VE day, "BEST PARTY EVER". He retired as Street Department Superintendent for the City of South Gate after 20 plus years. During that time he was also a volunteer for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Mounted Posse. He loved carpentry, gardening, square dancing, and riding horses. Elmer is survived by his son and two daughters, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He will be missed. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9:30 at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -