September 15, 1930 - March 4, 2019 Eloise passed away peacefully at Whipple Creek Senior Estate in Vancouver, Washington, March 4, 2019 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by her loving husband Harley, she is survived by her children Patti (Darryll) Norte of Vancouver, WA, Susan (Dave) Schmidt of Bel Air, MD, and Jim (Wendy) Waldron of San Clemente, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren David Schmidt, Grant (Shari) Norte, Lauren (Greg) Robinson and Zachary (Brittany) Waldron along with four great grandchildren, Brecken, Grayson, Gavin and Hailee. Eloise, known as "Ellie" by most, was born and raised in International Falls, Minnesota (Yes, it does get that cold!) and moved to Riverside, California in 1949 where she met and married her husband Harley Waldron in 1952. After attending nursing school in Los Angeles, she began work as an ER nurse at Riverside Community Hospital. She also worked at the Riverside Medical Clinic for many years as a urological nurse. She loved her work. Ellie was very social and made new friends everywhere she went, many of which lasted forever. The "General" (as she was fondly known) loved her family and friends, basketball, football, late-night news, her "stories", happy hour, camping, her darned camera and cooking for large parties. She and Harley were very active at Eden Lutheran Church in Riverside, California until she moved to Vancouver, Washington to be near her daughter Patti after Harley's passing. Ellie was preceded in death by her sisters Betty, Dolores and her brother, David. She is survived by her sister Jan. The family would like to thank the staff at Whipple Creek for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eden Lutheran Church in Eloise's name, 4725 Brockton Ave. Riverside, CA 92506. WL00192040-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019