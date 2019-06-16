|
ELVIRA RUIZ PEREZ
Elvira Ruiz Perez passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Riverside, CA. She was born to the late Romauldo and Virginia (Serna) Ruiz, on Wednesday, July 1, 1925, in San Onofre, CA.
Elvira was married to the love of her life, Joe Perez, for 74 years before his passing in 2017. She was blessed with 3 wonderful children, Rudy (Lori) Perez, Ricky (Delia) Perez, and Rebecca (Johnie) Stewart; 7 loving grandchildren, and 15 adoring great-grandchildren. Elvira never missed a birthday.
Elvira's two most favorite hobbies were deep sea fishing and the Model A Ford Club. Her and her husband named their boat after their daughter "Rebecca Marie." They would travel to Ensenada, Baja California, to fish. She enjoyed camping. Joe and Elvira then became involved in the Model A Ford Club in 1961 in the cities of Ontario and Pomona, CA, where they toured with Bob Johnson.
Elvira was an exceptional cook and baker. She took pride in caring for her facial skin care and her oral hygiene. Elvira was a very organized and social person. She put her copier and scanner in very good use. If she would have known about the copy and paste icons on a computer, organizing would be much more efficient. Elvira hosted many parties; her and her husband, Joe, were owners of Joe's Bike Shop and owned a concession stand of Bicycles and Kayak rentals at the state park in Lake Elsinore, from 1964-1974, ten years every spring time through summer time; she recorded the minutes at the City Hall meetings, was in the PTA, and she was on the Advisory Board for the Inland Valley Hospital. She was a fearless woman going far and beyond to help others. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at Riverside National Cemetery, located on 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518; with a reception following.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 16, 2019