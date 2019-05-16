EMILY GERSTBACHER

09/03/1943 - 03/01/2019

Born the daughter of Laura and Charles Gerstbacher in San Francisco, CA on September 3, 1943, Emily graduated from Mills College and studied Library Science at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. She is survived by her two brothers, Charles (Cathy) and John (Stefanie) both of San Francisco, a nephew, two nieces, a great niece, and two great nephews. Emily was preceded in death by her parents and brother David. A longtime resident of Menifee, Emily devoted her career to the public library system in Southern California and upon retirement she enjoyed swimming, playing the cello, hanging out with Sami, and volunteering in her community.

A memorial service for Emily will be held at Evans Brown Mortuary in Sun City on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers please donate in Emily's honor to one of her favorite charities: Mills College, Santa Rosa Plateau, or Milk and Bookies. Published in Press-Enterprise from May 16 to May 17, 2019